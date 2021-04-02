Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.74 Million Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.