Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.83 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

