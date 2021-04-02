Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,659 shares of company stock worth $6,055,297 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.