Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. General Motors has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.