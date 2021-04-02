Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,358 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of EnerSys worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 88.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

