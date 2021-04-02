Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of HeadHunter Group worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,234,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $34.38 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

