Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,183,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of BAP opened at $137.54 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

