Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of The ODP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in The ODP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

