Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 176.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

