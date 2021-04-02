Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 45,530 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 368,585 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $30.39 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

