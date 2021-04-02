Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 262,464 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,464 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 586,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

