Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.91.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

