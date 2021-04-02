Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2,449.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of MaxLinear worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 658.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,643.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 in the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

