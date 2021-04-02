Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,761 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,944,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.