Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

