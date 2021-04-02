Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,671 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 1,783,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE opened at $14.86 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

