Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,254,163 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE FMX opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.