Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 131,469 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,469 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after buying an additional 339,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

