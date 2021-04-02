Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 223,782 Shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,782 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.46% of Huami worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 54.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Huami stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Huami Co. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

