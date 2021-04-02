Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 38,206 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.64% of International Seaways worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of INSW opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

