Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 8,507 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.72% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

