Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

