Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.79% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.