Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,209.30

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,209.30 ($41.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,574 ($46.69). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,547 ($46.34), with a volume of 400,737 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,486.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,209.30. The company has a market capitalization of £10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

