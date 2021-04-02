Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser Sells 418 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jorg Weiser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrödinger alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,924.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 948,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,616. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.