Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 20.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.62% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $55,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.01. 1,308,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,426. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

