Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

SCHX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

