Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

