scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 71,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,275. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.44. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

