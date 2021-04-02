ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $21,152.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 995.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,654,107 coins and its circulating supply is 33,970,496 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

