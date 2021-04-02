Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $309,474.57 and $14.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 48% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00040455 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003304 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,397,909 coins and its circulating supply is 16,597,909 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

