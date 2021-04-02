SEEN (SEEN) Price Reaches $10.75

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $87,559.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN token can now be bought for about $10.75 or 0.00018203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.33 or 0.00755853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00090533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010108 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

