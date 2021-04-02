SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $935.64

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 935.64 ($12.22) and traded as high as GBX 949.60 ($12.41). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 948.60 ($12.39), with a volume of 1,548,873 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 929.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 935.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.