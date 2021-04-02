Seigniorage Shares Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $130,024.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00283053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00756499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

