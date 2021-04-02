SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00.

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 1,181,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

