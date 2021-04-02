Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $103.14 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Selfkey has a market cap of $103.14 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,008.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00671974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028291 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,468,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

