Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 103.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Semux has a market cap of $365,871.52 and approximately $37.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded 114.9% higher against the dollar. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004789 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

