Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000.

VO stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. 508,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

