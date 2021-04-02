Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.53 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170.53 million and approximately $108.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00022541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010404 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.