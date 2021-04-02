Sentivate Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $73.46 million and $1.27 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,008.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00671974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028291 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,312,221 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

