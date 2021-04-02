Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.89

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.89 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 111.31 ($1.45). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 355,611 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market cap of £315.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

