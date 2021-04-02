Serum Trading 26.4% Higher This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00009655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $288.22 million and approximately $157.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.