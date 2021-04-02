ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.