Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SESN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $459.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

