Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.57 and traded as high as C$8.86. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 1,788,245 shares.

VII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

