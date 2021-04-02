Shadows (DOWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.41 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003757 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

