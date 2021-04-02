Sharder Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $106,284.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,086.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars.

