Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

