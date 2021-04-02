Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 16,071 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.