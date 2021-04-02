Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,574 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.9% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $38.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.50. The company had a trading volume of 581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,660. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,617.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,515.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

